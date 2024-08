In The Village 3

The top two pictures are of the Morecambe School which opened in 1928. Grades 1-11 were taught here. The classroom shown here was for the senior grades.

The bottom two pictures are of the Kiew Community Hall. It was built in 1924. It served as the main social gathering spot for the area hosting dinners, concerts and theatrical performances. The large board was put in place for people to use to advertise anything they wanted to. The hall remained active until World War I l