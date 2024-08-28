Previous
One More Church
19 / 365

One More Church

This the second of three churches in the park. It is the Church of St. Michael and All Angel Church . The first service was held here on December 1, 1910.
It was moved to Fort Edmonton Park in 1974 and is used for special services and weddings
28th August 2024

Diana ace
How beautiful it is, I love all the woodwork.
August 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely church
August 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Such a sweet building and looks so light inside
August 29th, 2024  
