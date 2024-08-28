Sign up
19 / 365
One More Church
This the second of three churches in the park. It is the Church of St. Michael and All Angel Church . The first service was held here on December 1, 1910.
It was moved to Fort Edmonton Park in 1974 and is used for special services and weddings
28th August 2024
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
church
architecture
building
Diana
How beautiful it is, I love all the woodwork.
August 29th, 2024
Kathy A
Lovely church
August 29th, 2024
Casablanca
Such a sweet building and looks so light inside
August 29th, 2024
