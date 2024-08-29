Previous
Anniversary Bouquet by bkbinthecity
Anniversary Bouquet

Melody's parents both love flowers so l bought them this bouquet of flowers for their anniversary and gave it to them just before going out for dinner
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Casablanca ace
Wow, that is a stunning bouquet. I can see why they are smiling! Happy anniversary to them both.
August 30th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful bouquet!
August 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Wonderful bouquet and Happy Anniversary to them. Lovely doily on the table.
August 30th, 2024  
