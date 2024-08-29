Sign up
20 / 365
Anniversary Bouquet
Melody's parents both love flowers so l bought them this bouquet of flowers for their anniversary and gave it to them just before going out for dinner
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
18
4746
19
19
4747
20
20
4748
Tags
family
,
flowers
,
anniversary
Casablanca
ace
Wow, that is a stunning bouquet. I can see why they are smiling! Happy anniversary to them both.
August 30th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2024
Monica
Beautiful bouquet!
August 30th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful bouquet and Happy Anniversary to them. Lovely doily on the table.
August 30th, 2024
