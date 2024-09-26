Previous
Walking Tour Part 3 by bkbinthecity
Walking Tour Part 3

The Italian bakery has been a local business in Edmonton for many years. This is their main location which recently went through some renovations
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Oh wow, I'm sure they have a lot of goodies in there
September 27th, 2024  
