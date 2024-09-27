Previous
The Promenade by bkbinthecity
The Promenade

The Promenade is just down from the Park where my other pictures were taken. This was Melody's favorite spot and I still go there myself every once in awhile
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diane ace
Pretty spot. I sometimes go to places my husband liked. Nice memories.
September 28th, 2024  
