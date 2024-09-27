Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
49 / 365
The Promenade
The Promenade is just down from the Park where my other pictures were taken. This was Melody's favorite spot and I still go there myself every once in awhile
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4875
photos
317
followers
507
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Latest from all albums
47
4775
48
48
4776
49
49
4777
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
27th September 2024 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walkway
,
promenade
Diane
ace
Pretty spot. I sometimes go to places my husband liked. Nice memories.
September 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close