Previous
50 / 365
Canopy Of Trees
One of the many things I love about Edmonton is the old neighborhoods that have beautiful trees that provide a lovely canopy over the streets
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
streets
