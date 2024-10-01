Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
53 / 365
World Postcard Day part 3
Another postcard l received as a result of being in Postcrossings. This is from a lady who lives in Northern Ireland.
Now l am caught up so l can relax for a few moments.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4887
photos
313
followers
505
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Latest from all albums
51
4779
52
52
4780
53
53
4781
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
2nd October 2024 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ireland
,
postcard
,
northern
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close