54 / 365
Night Lights. Downtown Square
This light feature is located in Churchill Square in the centre of downtown
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4890
photos
313
followers
505
following
10
1
Album 3
J1050
16th October 2012 7:21am
night
light
downtown
edmonton
feature
lights.
Diana
ace
How interesting, I thought it was the entrance to a disco ;-)
October 3rd, 2024
