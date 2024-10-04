Sign up
56 / 365
From The Pedway
As previously mentioned the three malls downtown are all connected by pedways. Here is another view from City Centre West to Manulife Place
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
street
,
downtown
,
edmonton
,
pedway
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scene, must look so pretty at night with the fairy lights.
October 5th, 2024
