Previous
Books Books And More Books by bkbinthecity
59 / 365

Books Books And More Books

So here is the interior of Daisy Chain Book Co. I love the cool and funky look to it and yes l did purchase a couple of books. Not that l need anymore but l couldn't resist.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Great flooring and love those yellow carousels. You can lose me all day in a bookshop!
October 8th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely! Great display of books.
October 8th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous looking book store
October 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise