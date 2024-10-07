Sign up
59 / 365
59 / 365
Books Books And More Books
So here is the interior of Daisy Chain Book Co. I love the cool and funky look to it and yes l did purchase a couple of books. Not that l need anymore but l couldn't resist.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4905
photos
313
followers
505
following
Tags
bookstore
,
west
,
edmonton
Casablanca
ace
Great flooring and love those yellow carousels. You can lose me all day in a bookshop!
October 8th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely! Great display of books.
October 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous looking book store
October 8th, 2024
