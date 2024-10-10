Previous
Raindrops Had Been Falling by bkbinthecity
62 / 365

Raindrops Had Been Falling

So as l left Starbucks I decided that the tables covered in water from the rain made a nice picture
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise