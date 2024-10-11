Sign up
63 / 365
Under The Sea
Here is a closer look at the digital screen in the library. As you can see it currently has a theme of life under the sea
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
digital
,
screen
,
library
,
downtown
,
edmonton
Corinne
ace
Colorful !
October 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks like fun.
October 12th, 2024
