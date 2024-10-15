Sign up
67 / 365
67 / 365
Down In The Valley
As one walks on the Promenade you come to this set of stairs. It leads down to the Victoria Park Golf Course. When l was younger l used to climb these. My knees can't handle them anymore
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
View this month »
Views
11
Comments
5
5
Fav's
1
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th October 2024 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
stairs
,
golf
,
valley
,
edmonton
,
promenade
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful fall image with a great leading line
October 16th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Well, that's a nice trek
October 16th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Fabulous. Love the perspective too.
October 16th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Wow, what a beautiful view (and a beautiful picture of it)!
October 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a sweeping view! Lovely.
October 16th, 2024
