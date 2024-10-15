Previous
Down In The Valley by bkbinthecity
Down In The Valley

As one walks on the Promenade you come to this set of stairs. It leads down to the Victoria Park Golf Course. When l was younger l used to climb these. My knees can't handle them anymore
Corinne C ace
Beautiful fall image with a great leading line
October 16th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Well, that's a nice trek
October 16th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Fabulous. Love the perspective too.
October 16th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Wow, what a beautiful view (and a beautiful picture of it)!
October 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a sweeping view! Lovely.
October 16th, 2024  
