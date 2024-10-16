Sign up
Previous
68 / 365
A Different Colour
Edmonton usually has the golden yellow leaves. However, I did spot these red ones on a section of the Victoria Promenade
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4932
photos
315
followers
495
following
18% complete
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
66
4794
67
67
4795
68
68
4796
Views
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th October 2024 6:27pm
Tags
leaves
,
colours
,
autumn
,
season
