The Guest Bedroom

The Rutherfords had many relatives in Ontario. When they came to visit they would stay in this room.

The Guest bedroom was the largest bedroom in the house. It had its own private bathroom with a beautiful view of the river valley and a look at the new Legislative Building that opened in 1912.

It was painted in a light orange with a yellow trim up top.

So l trust you have enjoyed your tour of this beautiful and historic home in Edmonton