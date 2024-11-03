Sign up
86 / 365
Rutherford Remembers and On The March
Here is a photo showing soldiers marching through the streets departing Edmonton heading off to battle
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
1
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
13
1
1
Album 3
Galaxy A54 5G
3rd November 2024 1:31pm
Tags
house
,
museum
,
remembrance
,
edmonton
,
rutherford
Diana
ace
What an amazing sight!
November 4th, 2024
