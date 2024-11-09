Previous
Beautiful Decoration by bkbinthecity
Beautiful Decoration

I spotted this among the decorations at West Edmonton Mall as they have decorated for Remembrance Week
9th November 2024

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Rick Schies ace
It looks so delicate all alone
November 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice
November 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful
November 10th, 2024  
