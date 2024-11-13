Sign up
96 / 365
Water Colours
One of many features in West Edmonton Mall are it's fountains. I took this picture from the second level looking down at one such fountain
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
water
,
mall
,
fountain
,
west
,
edmonton
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's quite lovely.
November 14th, 2024
