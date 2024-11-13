Previous
Water Colours by bkbinthecity
Water Colours

One of many features in West Edmonton Mall are it's fountains. I took this picture from the second level looking down at one such fountain
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Issi Bannerman
That's quite lovely.
November 14th, 2024  
