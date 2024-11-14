Previous
From The Menu by bkbinthecity
97 / 365

From The Menu

So l chose a Hot Chocolate and a Vanilla Bean Sprinkle doughnut. Both were very good. They also serve sandwiches. So l will have to make a return visit
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
Looks yummy!
November 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
That looks and sounds delicious.
November 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise