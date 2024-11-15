Sign up
98 / 365
Let It Snow
Okay so l am not the biggest fan of snow but l did really like this painted window that l came across on my way to The coffee shop
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
3
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5022
photos
316
followers
494
following
26% complete
Tags
paint
,
windows
,
snowman
Diana
ace
such a pretty festive sign and capture.
November 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
I am not a fan of snow either which is why we came to Australia. Haven't seen snow for 35 years.
November 16th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fun!
November 16th, 2024
