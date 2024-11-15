Previous
Let It Snow by bkbinthecity
98 / 365

Let It Snow

Okay so l am not the biggest fan of snow but l did really like this painted window that l came across on my way to The coffee shop
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
such a pretty festive sign and capture.
November 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
I am not a fan of snow either which is why we came to Australia. Haven't seen snow for 35 years.
November 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fun!
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise