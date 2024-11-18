Previous
Street Performer 2 by bkbinthecity
Here is another street performers that l saw. The crowd certainly seemed to enjoy watching her
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

eDorre ace
What a fun shot
November 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot, she seems to be enjoying it too.
November 19th, 2024  
