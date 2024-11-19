Previous
The Rest Of The Mural by bkbinthecity
102 / 365

The Rest Of The Mural

Here is the rest of the mural that continues onto another wall of our the building
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact