110 / 365
The Chapel
A few of a few more Christmas decorations at the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
,
mall
,
chapel
Diana
ace
How wonderful to have a chapel in a mall, I like the Christmas tree.
November 28th, 2024
