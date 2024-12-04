Previous
A White Christmas by bkbinthecity
A White Christmas

These beautiful white trees were quite lovely
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, they do look lovely.
December 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Very elegant
December 6th, 2024  
Lynda Parker
They're so beautiful!
December 6th, 2024  
