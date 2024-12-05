Sign up
118 / 365
Frosty
No Christmas is complete without some version of Frosty the Snowman
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
,
winter
,
display
,
snowman
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute and festive looking.
December 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful decorations
December 7th, 2024
Jo
ace
Fun decoration
December 7th, 2024
