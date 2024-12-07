Sign up
120 / 365
In The Forest
I loved this display and for some reason thought of Bambi even though it is not a Christmas movie
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
4th December 2024 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
winter
,
display
Babs
ace
Beautiful globe.
December 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow, that is beautiful
December 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is beautiful
December 9th, 2024
Jane Morley
Magical…..I’m a Bambi fan too.
December 9th, 2024
