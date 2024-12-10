Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
Deck The Mall....A White Christmas
More of the wonderful Christmas decorations in West Edmonton Mall.
Now l just need to get caught up checking out all of your pictures that l have been missing
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
1
1
7
1
1
Album 3
Galaxy A54 5G
10th December 2024 1:31pm
christmas
,
mall
,
decorations
,
west
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful Christmas trees.
December 11th, 2024
