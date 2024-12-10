Previous
Deck The Mall....A White Christmas by bkbinthecity
123 / 365

Deck The Mall....A White Christmas

More of the wonderful Christmas decorations in West Edmonton Mall.
Now l just need to get caught up checking out all of your pictures that l have been missing
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful Christmas trees.
December 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact