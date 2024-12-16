Sign up
129 / 365
Christmas At Rutherford House....Christmas Decorations
Here were more of the Christmas decorations in the Dining Room. The Rutherford's always tried to decorate the Dining Room nicely as many dinners would be held there over the course of the holidays
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
Diana
ace
So much to see here, I love the Christmas cards.
December 17th, 2024
