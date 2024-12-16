Previous
Christmas At Rutherford House....Christmas Decorations by bkbinthecity
129 / 365

Christmas At Rutherford House....Christmas Decorations

Here were more of the Christmas decorations in the Dining Room. The Rutherford's always tried to decorate the Dining Room nicely as many dinners would be held there over the course of the holidays
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
So much to see here, I love the Christmas cards.
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact