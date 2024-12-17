Sign up
130 / 365
Christmas At Rutherford House....More Decorations
These decorations hung on the railing at the top of the staircase. Once again you can see the simplicity in the way the house is decorated
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5118
photos
316
followers
494
following
35% complete
Views
14
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
15th December 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of the beautiful wood, interesting heater and lovely decorations.
December 18th, 2024
