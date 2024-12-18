Previous
Christmas At Rutherford House...Visit With Santa by bkbinthecity
Christmas At Rutherford House...Visit With Santa

Bentley had a visit with Father Christmas. Since he had been a good boy Santa had a gift for Bentley. Bentley was looking forward to reading his new book
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Lesley ace
A sweet moment
December 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo 🎅🧑‍🎄
December 19th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Nice shot
December 19th, 2024  
