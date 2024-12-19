Sign up
Previous
132 / 365
Lawn Display
My in-laws live just down there street from Candy Cane Lane. There are so many wonderful Christmas displays to see and take pictures of
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
4
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5124
photos
316
followers
494
following
36% complete
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
130
4858
131
131
4859
132
132
4860
Tags
christmas
,
display
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely Nativity scene.
December 20th, 2024
Jo
ace
Love outdoor decorations. So nice to be able to share
December 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the Nativity Scene - to remind us of the true meaning of Christmas !
December 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 20th, 2024
