Previous
140 / 365
Christmas Lights 6
One more from Candy Cane Lane in Edmonton's Westend
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
3
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
27th December 2024 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
display
Beverley
ace
Beautiful!!!!
December 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 28th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Very nice
December 28th, 2024
