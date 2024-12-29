Sign up
Previous
142 / 365
Old Strathcona
One last picture I took for my friend in California
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5154
photos
317
followers
495
following
38% complete
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
140
4868
141
141
4869
142
142
4870
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
edmonton
Dorothy
ace
Very nice.
December 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
such beautiful weather!
December 30th, 2024
