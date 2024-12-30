Previous
Christmas Lights 9 by bkbinthecity
143 / 365

Christmas Lights 9

One last picture from Candy Cane Lane before it shuts down for another year
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Such a happy scene! Fav
January 6th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Candy Cane Lane sounds like a delight to the eyes- cute name. Do they give out candy canes there too?
January 6th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a great name, Candy Cane Lane!
January 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact