143 / 365
Christmas Lights 9
One last picture from Candy Cane Lane before it shuts down for another year
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
christmas
,
display
,
edmonton
Heather
ace
Such a happy scene! Fav
January 6th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Candy Cane Lane sounds like a delight to the eyes- cute name. Do they give out candy canes there too?
January 6th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a great name, Candy Cane Lane!
January 6th, 2025
