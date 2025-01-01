Previous
Year In Review Sept.-Dec. by bkbinthecity
144 / 365

Year In Review Sept.-Dec.

The last ser of pictures for 2024 review.
Top left going clockwise.
1. Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona.
2. Fourth Street Promenade downtown Edmonton.
3. Winter sunset
4. West Edmonton Mall at Christmas
1st January 2025

bkb in the city

