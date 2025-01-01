Sign up
Year In Review Sept.-Dec.
The last ser of pictures for 2024 review.
Top left going clockwise.
1. Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona.
2. Fourth Street Promenade downtown Edmonton.
3. Winter sunset
4. West Edmonton Mall at Christmas
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
1
1
Tags
christmas
,
sunset
,
streets
,
collage
,
cityscape
Beverley
ace
Great photos & reviews …
January 8th, 2025
