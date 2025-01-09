Previous
Crossing Over

Located in Kinsmen Park is the Edmonton High Level Bridge built in 1913 it has provided a variety of means of transportation to cross the North Saskatchewan River. It has been used by trains, automobiles and pedestrians
9th January 2025

