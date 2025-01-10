Sign up
Previous
146 / 365
The River
This is the North Saskatchewan River which flows through Edmonton from west to east. As you can see the River is not totally frozen over
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
valley
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of the frozen river, it is quite huge and so cold looking!
January 11th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Just a trickle amongst all that snow and ice !- so cold looking !
January 11th, 2025
