Previous
The River by bkbinthecity
146 / 365

The River

This is the North Saskatchewan River which flows through Edmonton from west to east. As you can see the River is not totally frozen over
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of the frozen river, it is quite huge and so cold looking!
January 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just a trickle amongst all that snow and ice !- so cold looking !
January 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact