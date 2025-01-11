Previous
The High Level Bridge by bkbinthecity
147 / 365

The High Level Bridge

Here is a section of the High Level Bridge. The Bridge opened in 1913 and is 2550 feet in length and is 156 feet above the river
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Rick
Cool.
January 12th, 2025  
Diana
Lovely shot and lines.
January 12th, 2025  
eDorre
Neat leading lines and history
January 12th, 2025  
