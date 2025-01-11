Sign up
147 / 365
147 / 365
The High Level Bridge
Here is a section of the High Level Bridge. The Bridge opened in 1913 and is 2550 feet in length and is 156 feet above the river
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
3
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5169
photos
319
followers
498
following
40% complete
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
145
4873
146
146
4874
147
147
4875
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
9th January 2025 1:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
architecture
,
valley
,
edmonton
Rick
ace
Cool.
January 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and lines.
January 12th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Neat leading lines and history
January 12th, 2025
