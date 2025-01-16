Previous
The Basilica 3 by bkbinthecity
The Basilica 3

Here is onebof the many beautiful paintings that hang in the Basilica
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Beautiful painting and light.
January 18th, 2025  
Marj
Inspiring painting and excellent photo
January 18th, 2025  
