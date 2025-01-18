Sign up
153 / 365
World Of Art 3
One last mural on the old Avenue movie theatre
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
41% complete
Tags
mural
,
art
