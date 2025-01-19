Previous
Slip Sliding Around by bkbinthecity
Slip Sliding Around

This giant ice slide was a big hit with the kids at the Deep Freeze Winter Festival
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
What fun that must have been, beautiful capture and sun flares.
January 20th, 2025  
Jane Morley
Great shot of the sun too!
January 20th, 2025  
looks like so much fun, and a great sun flare
January 20th, 2025  
