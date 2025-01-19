Sign up
154 / 365
Slip Sliding Around
This giant ice slide was a big hit with the kids at the Deep Freeze Winter Festival
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
festival
,
slide
Diana
ace
What fun that must have been, beautiful capture and sun flares.
January 20th, 2025
Jane Morley
Great shot of the sun too!
January 20th, 2025
Wylie
ace
looks like so much fun, and a great sun flare
January 20th, 2025
