Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
158 / 365
Lunch Time
My mother-in-law is in hospital. She fell early today. While we were waiting l took my father-in-law to the cafeteria for lunch. It is located in a busy spot on the main floor
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5202
photos
319
followers
498
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Latest from all albums
156
4884
157
157
4885
158
158
4886
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
24th January 2025 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
cafeteria
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close