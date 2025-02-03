Previous
At The Hospital 3 by bkbinthecity
163 / 365

At The Hospital 3

This is a pedway leading to the nurses unit that my mother-in-law is on
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It looks so similar to a mall near me I thought that's what it was!
February 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and leading line, it looks very modern.
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact