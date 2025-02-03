Sign up
Previous
163 / 365
At The Hospital 3
This is a pedway leading to the nurses unit that my mother-in-law is on
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd February 2025 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
edmonton
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It looks so similar to a mall near me I thought that's what it was!
February 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and leading line, it looks very modern.
February 4th, 2025
