Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
164 / 365
Just Me
So my mother-in-law came home from the hospital and while out running an errand for her l decided to take this selfie while sitting in my Jeep
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5224
photos
319
followers
498
following
44% complete
View this month »
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Latest from all albums
163
4893
163
164
4894
164
165
4895
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
5th February 2025 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
selfie
Jo
ace
Great selfie!
February 6th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Nice to see you!
February 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Lovely to see you looking relaxed, you've been through the wringer
February 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Good news…& great selfie.
February 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close