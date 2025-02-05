Previous
Just Me by bkbinthecity
164 / 365

Just Me

So my mother-in-law came home from the hospital and while out running an errand for her l decided to take this selfie while sitting in my Jeep
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Great selfie!
February 6th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
Nice to see you!
February 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Lovely to see you looking relaxed, you've been through the wringer
February 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Good news…& great selfie.
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact