Previous
165 / 365
In The Park 3
There is a huge skating rink in Victoria Park but due to the cold weather not many people were out
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
1
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5227
photos
319
followers
498
following
45% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th February 2025 5:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
park
,
skating
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this huge rink, pity it is so cold.
February 8th, 2025
