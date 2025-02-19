Sign up
Previous
167 / 365
Battling A Blaze
One more Lego display from the Lego store at West Edmonton Mall
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5240
photos
320
followers
498
following
45% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
19th February 2025 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mall
,
display
,
lego
,
west
,
edmonton
Thom Mitchell
ace
The "tree" is hilarious!
February 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
Amazing- again! Fav
February 21st, 2025
