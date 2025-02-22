Sign up
Previous
170 / 365
A Walk In The Park
A glimpse of the park where the Silver Skate Winter Festival was held
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
6
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5249
photos
320
followers
498
following
46% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album 3
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
20th February 2025 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
park
,
landscape
Kathy
ace
Nice that people can still wander around and look at the sculptures.
February 24th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Good wintery scene — fav
February 24th, 2025
Diane
ace
I like the leading lines in the great winter scene.
February 24th, 2025
Rick
ace
Lovely winter scene.
February 24th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
A beautiful snowy scene & those lovely trees in the background!
February 24th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Nice shot, I like the people walking in the distance.
February 24th, 2025
