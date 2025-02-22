Previous
A Walk In The Park by bkbinthecity
170 / 365

A Walk In The Park

A glimpse of the park where the Silver Skate Winter Festival was held
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nice that people can still wander around and look at the sculptures.
February 24th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Good wintery scene — fav
February 24th, 2025  
Diane ace
I like the leading lines in the great winter scene.
February 24th, 2025  
Rick ace
Lovely winter scene.
February 24th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
A beautiful snowy scene & those lovely trees in the background!
February 24th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Nice shot, I like the people walking in the distance.
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact