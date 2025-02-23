Previous
Around You Go by bkbinthecity
Around You Go

St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Whyte Avenue has unique design of being built as a round building. I have never been indoors but I suspect the interior is as unique as the outside
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Heather ace
Very nice! I love the idea of a circle, and aesthetically it gives a sense of calm (to me, anyhow) Fav
February 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
How unusual!
February 24th, 2025  
Kathy ace
The round sanctuaries I've been in (and very few I will add) are essentially laid out like rectangular ones. But given the modern style of this, perhaps this one is more artistic than those I've seen.
February 25th, 2025  
