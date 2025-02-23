Sign up
171 / 365
Around You Go
St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Whyte Avenue has unique design of being built as a round building. I have never been indoors but I suspect the interior is as unique as the outside
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
16
3
1
Album 3
Galaxy A54 5G
22nd February 2025 3:24pm
church
architecture
building
Heather
ace
Very nice! I love the idea of a circle, and aesthetically it gives a sense of calm (to me, anyhow) Fav
February 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
How unusual!
February 24th, 2025
Kathy
ace
The round sanctuaries I've been in (and very few I will add) are essentially laid out like rectangular ones. But given the modern style of this, perhaps this one is more artistic than those I've seen.
February 25th, 2025
