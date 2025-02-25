Previous
Grand Old Architecture by bkbinthecity
I love so much about Old Strathcona. A lot of the buildings are over 100 years old
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the old ghost sign on the side.
February 28th, 2025  
Heather ace
There are some beautiful buildings there, Brian (as you have shown us), and this is a lovely capture! Fav
February 28th, 2025  
