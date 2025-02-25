Sign up
Previous
173 / 365
Grand Old Architecture
I love so much about Old Strathcona. A lot of the buildings are over 100 years old
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
2
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5258
photos
320
followers
498
following
47% complete
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
171
174
172
175
4908
173
176
4909
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
22nd February 2025 3:42pm
Tags
buildings
,
architecture
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like the old ghost sign on the side.
February 28th, 2025
Heather
ace
There are some beautiful buildings there, Brian (as you have shown us), and this is a lovely capture! Fav
February 28th, 2025
