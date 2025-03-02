Previous
Old Stuff by bkbinthecity
175 / 365

Old Stuff

Today is National Old Stuff Day. This definitely qualifies. The two movie cameras belonged to my Dad and I remember him using them back when I was a kid over 50 years ago. The camera in the middle I found in an antique store
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

bkb in the city

Photo Details

